Atlanta United sign striker Jamal Thiare on free transfer

Atlanta United announced today that they have signed striker Jamal Thiare on a free transfer. Formerly of French side Le Havre, the 30-year-old forward has spent the last five season in Ligue 2 amassing 25 goals and 17 assists during that span.

“Jamal’s profile is one that translates well to this league and will complement the group of players that we’ll have for the final stretch of the season,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a veteran striker who has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career and we’re looking forward to having him bolster our attack.”

Thiare joins Atlanta United on a free transfer after his contract expired this season. His contract will extend through the 2024 season.

Backup striker has been a big hole this season for the Five Stripes and the club will be hoping that Thiare can offer more production in that role. Giorgos Giakoumakis has struggled with different injuries this season and in his relief, Miguel Berry has failed to offer much in front of goal outside of work rate.

Thiare is a native of Senegal and has spent the majority of his career in the French second division with a stop in the Belgian Pro League with RSC Charleroi as well.