Atlanta United third kit leaked by Goodie Mob at concert

Atlanta United have a third kit set to launch soon, and if you’ve been glued to social media lately you may have seen it making the rounds after hip hop outfit Goodie Mob wore the shirts at the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop concert yesterday.

These certainly have a unique look, what with the graffiti inspired design and color pallete very much different from the team’s traditional brand. It’s hard to see every detail, but we are certain to getter a better look at them ahead of their launch, which is set for August 22. The team is then set to wear them when they play Nashville SC at home on August 26.

Here’s another angle from the back (in potato quality).

The back of the new Atlanta United kit... pic.twitter.com/NNgGibsn42 — Ben (@AverageBotter) August 14, 2023

How are we feeling about these shirts? Would you be compelled to pick one up? Let us know how you’re feeling about them in the comments!