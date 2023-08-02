Atlanta United sign winger Saba Lobjanidze from Hatayspor

Atlanta United announced today that they have signed winger Saba Lobjanidze from Turkish side Hatayspor as a Designated Player. While the 28-year-old will occupy a DP slot, it is widely expected that designation is purely for salary cap reasons and will be freed up for next season.

From Georgia to Georgia ✈️



Welcome to Atlanta, Saba ✍️ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 2, 2023

“Saba is a player we had been speaking with since early in the transfer window and he continued to show his commitment and desire to come to Atlanta throughout the process,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Saba brings international quality and experience having played in World Cup and UEFA Euro qualifying in addition to top leagues in Europe. We look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.”

Saba is a Georgia international and has represented his national team 32 times, scoring three goals. He has spent the last six domestic league seasons between Denmark with Randers FC and Turkey with Hatayspor, Ankaragücü, and Karagümrük.

Atlanta United’s attack has been heavily reliant on the production of its other two DPs, so Saba will be tasked with making an impact alongside Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. During his time in the Turkish top flight, he has amassed 15 goals and 23 assists. Alongside new addition Xande Silva, the Five Stripes have made revamping their attack a priority during the this transfer window.