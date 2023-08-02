Atlanta United sign forward Xande Silva on loan from Dijon FCO

Atlanta United announced today that they have signed winger Xande Silva on loan from French club Dijon FCO. The 26-year-old forward has had an interesting journey to MLS with stops at clubs such as Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Vitória Guimarães, and Aris Thessaloniki.

Bem-vindo, Xande



Xande Silva is a 5-Stripe — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 2, 2023

“We’re excited to welcome Xande to the club and look forward to him providing an impact over the final stretch of the season,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He is a versatile attacker who will provide more competition on the wing and has the ability to play anywhere across the front three.”

Last season with Dijon, Silva scored six goals and recorded three assists but unfortunately suffered relegation. The most impressive run of form during his career came in the Premier League’s reserve division where he contributed 10G/2A in 13 matches with West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese youth national teams called Silva up for multiple setups and he represented them at the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

Silva will be asked to offer some dynamism from the winger spot, something that has been sorely lacking for Atlanta United’s attack this season. He also has the capability of playing as a striker if necessary.