Atlanta United at Seattle Sounders: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Leagues Cup is done. MLS play is back. Atlanta United’s three week match hiatus has come to an end, ready or not. To kick things back off as we enter the 10 match home stretch of the season, the Five Stripes travel to the Pacific Northwest for an always exciting, definitely never boring fixture with the Seattle Sounders. Did I mention the 10:39 PM kickoff? Yeah, it’s a 10:39 PM kickoff. On a Sunday, too. Beautiful.

For all you sickos who are ready to dive back in headfirst to Atlanta United, you can catch the match streaming live on Apple TV+. English radio is provided on 92.9 The Game and Sirius XM FC 157, while Spanish coverage can be found on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over (with a coffee perhaps) and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from Seattle.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Seattle Sounders’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 20th; 10:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, Sirius XM FC 157, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

