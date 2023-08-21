Seattle Sounders 0-2 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Wow. What a difference a couple of additions to the lineup make, huh? Atlanta United played arguably their best half of the season to open the match.

Tristan Muyumba’s impact in the midfield cannot be understated. He adds a vital calming influence that has lifted the entire team’s level.

Xande Silva’s debut was promising as well. He brought an exciting dynamic to the wing and looked a threat in transition throughout the match.

It’s hard not to get excited about what this team could look like once Saba arrives and the team continues to gain chemistry. There’s still nine matches left. So, buckle up. This could be a fun final stretch.

