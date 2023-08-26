Atlanta United vs Nashville SC: Match Thread and How to Watch

An influx of signings, an inspired performance, and a 2-0 win *on the road **in Seattle** have Atlanta United now in a completely different state than where we last left them in the Leagues Cup. Tonight, it’s the runners up of that tournament, neighboring Nashville SC, who pay a visit fresh off of a week’s rest after coming as close as anyone has to handing Inter Miami a loss in the past month.

The Five Stripes will seek not only to build upon their newfound buzz but put an end to their regional foe’s recent dominance in the series and earn three points out of Nashville after seven winless meetings. Another new signing, Saba Lobjanidze, is expected to feature and add even more firepower to an attack that looked as good as ever against the Sounders. Can Atlanta (in a new look) get it done in front of a fully open Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The match will be shown for free on AppleTV’s MLS Season Pass. Local radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish in La Mejor.

Before the 7:39PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Our Starting XI for tonight's match vs @NashvilleSC pic.twitter.com/vGYHI5nUWo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 26, 2023

Nashville SC’s Lineup:

The Boys in Gold to take on the Five Stripes ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NkqfD4ggYb — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 26, 2023

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 26th; 7:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

