Atlanta United earns second consecutive shut-out after dominant 4-0 win against Nashville SC

Atlanta United earned its second consecutive shut-out MLS win on Saturday after a dominant 4-0 win over rival Nashville SC.

The victory adds three points to the Five Stripes’ account and brings its point total to 41 in 26 games with an 11-8-7 record.

Gonzalo Pineda rolled out an unchanged lineup from the one that brought three points from Lumen Field on Sunday in a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. The novelty was new Designated Player Saba Lobjanidze appearing on the bench to make his potential debut.

Our Starting XI for tonight's match vs @NashvilleSC pic.twitter.com/vGYHI5nUWo — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 26, 2023

The visitors pressed early and kept the ball away from the Five Stripes for much of the opening minutes of the match, creating a few chances as a result. Atlanta United began to work its way into the game using its pacey wingers to stretch Nashville’s defenders and get into important zones in the attacking half.

After many close calls, Atlanta United finally got its reward in the 26th minute when Thiago Almada lobbed in a perfect ball to find Xande Silva who volleyed a shot to the bottom corner with impressive technique. After just two appearances for the Five Stripes, Silva has opened his account in style. The assist is Almada’s 11th of the season.

That was , Xande pic.twitter.com/OEKup6tNZt — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 27, 2023

Atlanta United went to the break up a goal and leading Nashville in shots (10-7), shots on target (3-1) and expected goals (1.7-0.5).

The Five Stripes got to action quickly in the second half with Almada chipping Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to double the lead in the 46th minute. The goal is Almada’s ninth of the season and Silva’s first MLS assist.

Can’t be stopped, can’t be touched pic.twitter.com/jbcv7r6gvw — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 27, 2023

The party continued in the 58th minute when Miles Robinson lifted up and headed an Almada corner kick into the back of the net to score his first goal of the season and put Atlanta up 3-0.

Everybody’s eating tonight ️ pic.twitter.com/LK19lf3Vuv — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 27, 2023

But of course, the night couldn’t end without the newcomer making his mark. In the 87th minute, Saba Jobjanidze scored a cheeky little backheel to add to Nashville’s embarrassment. His debut goal made it a four-goal game in Atlanta’s favor.

With that, the Coyote’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium nightmare came to an end. Many positives for Atlanta United as its attack has found its spark and is fun to watch. Two consecutive shutouts and multi-goal wins after the Leagues Cup break reflect how some of Atlanta’s newest additions are making an impact and will be major factors in the Five Stripes’ playoff push.

Next on Atlanta United’s schedule is hosting runaway Supporters’ Shield leader FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments below.