Atlanta United 4-0 Nashville SC: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

But seriously, wow. Sure there have been some mistakes and some slopiness in the last two matches but this team looks completely different. Like they’ve flicked on a switch to become a team to be reckoned with.

There were exemplary performances all over the field but we must start with Xande Silva who got things started with a sublime finish for his first goal for the club. Couple his goal and assist performance with Saba notching a debut goal and it’s absolutely refreshing to have wingers contributing to the attack.

And of course we have put a spotlight on Thiago Almada, who once again proved just how special of a player he is. Please never leave us. Or at least give us the rest of the season...

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.