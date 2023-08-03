Atlanta United finalizes transfer of Marcelino Moreno to Cortiba FC

Atlanta United announced today that it has finally completed a full transfer for one of its former key playmakers in Argentine Marcelino Moreno to Coritiba FC of Brazil’s Série A. Moreno had been on loan with the Brazilian club since January of this year, and the club exercised its option to permanently transfer him this summer. The transfer is effective retroactive to July 15, according to the club.

Moreno’s tenure in Atlanta was marked with up and down performance and production from an individual standpoint. Moreno scored 13 league goals in two-and-a-half seasons with the club after joining during a tumultuous time for the club in the summer of 2020 after Josef Martinez’s season-ending injury. Moreno’s best year came in the club’s only playoff season since 2019 in 2021, where he ranked second on the team with 9 league goals. He added four assists to rank tied atop the squad goal production table alongside Ezequiel Barco.

But Moreno’s tenure will certainly be remembered for the team’s dour results during his time as a fixture in the matchday XIs. Despite the team’s 2021 playoff appearance — and like Moreno himself — the team was inconsistent throughout his time in Atlanta. That’s not a fault of Moreno’s, but the era in which he played in the red and black shirt will not be thought of fondly now or in the future.

We wish Moreno the best of luck in his career with Cortiba and whatever lies beyond, and we thank him for service to Atlanta United.