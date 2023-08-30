Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Thread and How to Watch

How’s y’all’s necks? Atlanta United has gone through some serious whiplash the past couple weeks, and is now primed to test those “back” claims in the best way possible: against Supporters’ Shield leading FC Cincinnati.

The Five Stripes are rocketing back to relevance— and being characterized as a legit threat in the East— in their post-Leagues Cup glow up. The arrivals of Xande Silva, Saba Lobjanidze, and the settling in of Tristan Muyumba, the exponential growth of Thiago Almada, as well all the good a three week reset can do have propelled Atlanta’s form to the highest it’s been in a good while, with a combined scoreline of 6-0 through two matches against some legit teams in Seattle and Nashville. Talk is high, but can they get it done against Cincy on a Wednesday night?

The match will be shown for free on AppleTV’s MLS Season Pass. Local radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish in La Mejor.

Before the 7:39PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, August 30th; 7:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

