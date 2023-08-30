Scarves and Spikes: Kevin Egan Joins to Chat Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United is back at it after a quick turnaround following a trouncing of Nashville SC on Saturday. The Scarves and Spikes guys sat down with Kevin Egan Tuesday evening to chat about this huge Eastern Conference match between the Five Stripes and FC Cincinnati. They discussed each team’s chances, the players to watch, Kevin’s continually rising WWE career, and then they ended up giving a pair of tickets to the match on Wednesday!

The guys also dove into the various awards that Atlanta players received after the prior match day, and just how much of a statement win this one could be. Check it out!

