Atlanta United 1-2 FC Cincinnati: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

What started out as a great night turned into a gut punch of a loss ending a wave of momentum built the past few weeks.

You have to give credit to Cincinnati who appeared to adjust to Atlanta’s early success to shut them down after an early goal.

It was clear that the team wasn’t nearly as sharp as it had been the past two matches. They had their chances to counter and score some insurance goals but just weren’t clinical enough to take advantage.

