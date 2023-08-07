Aiden McFadden Loaned to Memphis 901

Atlanta United wingback Aiden McFadden has been loaned to USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC, the club announced Monday.

Aiden McFadden has been a staple for Atlanta United 2 over the past couple of seasons, though he’s seen 11 first team appearances since he arrived at the club in 2021. One crucial stretch saw him fill in for Brooks Lennon in 2022 after Lennon became one of the victims of the Five Stripe’s injury crisis that year. He played the position fairly well during that period, but is now making the move back to the USL Championship after Atlanta United 2 moved to MLS Next Pro for 2023.

During his tenure with Atlanta United 2, the 24 year old wingback has played in 54 matches and netted nine goals - including one this season. He’ll be a strong option for former 2’s coach Stephen Glass, whose Memphis 901 side actually bounced Atlanta United from the U.S. Open Cup earlier this season. Memphis is currently sitting 5th in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference on 31 points, with a at least a game in hand on a few of the other teams around them.

The loan gives McFadden the opportunity to get more minutes against quality USL squads, similar to what he was receiving in 2021 and 2022, while potentially fighting for a true starting spot in a playoff-caliber team. It also clears a spot on Atlanta United’s roster, and gives 2’s coach Stephen Cooke room to allow younger talent to get more minutes in Next Pro play.