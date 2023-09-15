U.S. Soccer to build HQ, training center in Atlanta area; Arthur Blank makes $50 million donation

U.S. Soccer’s headquarters are set to move to the Atlanta area with the federation to build a training center in the region thanks in part to a $50 million donation from Arthur Blank, per an announcement today.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO/Secretary General JT Batson, and Blank will meet the media on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to discuss the announcement prior to Atlanta United’s match against Inter Miami. MLS commissioner Don Garber and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens will also be in attendance.

The federation has long been based in Chicago, but began exploring options to move elsewhere with the past couple of years. Atlanta, along with the Triangle area of North Carolina, were tapped as the frontrunners, with Atlanta eventually winning out.

“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home,” Blank said in a statement. “Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before.”

Per U.S. Soccer, a portion of Blank’s donation will go toward the development of facilities supporting the country’s Extended National Teams for those with disabilities, with the statement specifically mentioning the teams set up for deaf players, those with cerebral palsy, and those in power wheelchairs.

A location for the complex will be announced in January.