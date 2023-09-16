Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Match Thread and How to Watch

Been waiting for this one a looooooong time.

Back when the schedule dropped, September 16th was circled immediately as Josef Martinez’s return to Atlanta. Yes, El Rey will still have his moment, but it’s now merely a part of the biggest spotlight to hit Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta United in years. He’s joined by another returning Five Stripe hero in manager Tata Martino, and playing alongside global legends of the game, including the one it’s impossible to say enough about: Lionel Messi (who, update, didn’t travel! SIKE!).

With the butterflies (hopefully) out in the 4-0 Leagues Cup defeat in Ft. Lauderdale, Atlanta United hosts the world’s attention in a packed-out Benz in what’s sure to be an emotional, historic, and memorable match as the Five Stripes get another go at being the first to take down the “new” Inter Miami with a completely rejuvenated team of their own.

Before the 5:09PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Tonight's Starting XI for our match vs. @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/lx7SmGWhyO — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Inter Miami CF’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, September 16th; 5:09 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM, SiriusXM FC 157

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.