Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

What an absolutely brilliant performance. Messi or not, Atlanta United came to win and did not disappoint.

The most encouraging part of the day has to be how the team responded after going down 1-0. Instead of feeling sorry for themselves they went full speed ahead and blitzed Miami before halftime.

Xande Silva and Tristan Muyumba were once again huge difference makers and have proven to be special signings already.

With Saba coming in and making a huge impact as well, you have to give the front office massive credit for making some extremely impressive moves to make this team vastly better than it was a few months ago.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we'll get your reactions first.

