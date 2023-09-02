Atlanta United at FC Dallas: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes take to the Toyota Stadium pitch tonight against FC Dallas for surprisingly only the second time in club history, their last visit coming on July 4th... of 2018.

Ah, 2018. A lot’s happened and changed since Atlanta’s year of glory, a glory that the team almost seemed to vaguely recapture for the two post-Leagues Cup victories over the past couple weeks before being brought back to Earth by the best team in the league, FC Cincinnati, on Wednesday. Still, Atlanta stuck with them (and held a lead...for a bit) and ended up with a close 2-1 loss after a late collapse. A home loss is never good, but there are plenty of positive takeaways to be had.

Will tonight’s matchup with FC Dallas continue to showcase an improved Atlanta United, or will a midweek loss make their sudden burst of form a flash in the pan? We’ll find out with an 8:39 PM ET kickoff set to air on Apple TV+ as a part of MLS Season Pass. English radio is provided on 92.9 The Game, and in Spanish on La Mejor.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from Frisco.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

FC Dallas’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Kickoff Time: Saturday, September 2nd; 8:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.