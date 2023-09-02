FC Dallas 2-2 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

As far as away matches with starters missing from the lineup goes, it wasn’t terrible. The first half was pretty poor but Atlanta weathered the storm and found their footing.

The start difference in quality within the side is stunning when Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva aren’t on the field. The midfield suffers, especially.

The majority of away matches are going to be ugly and gritty. To get a point from this one, no matter how scrappy or fortunate it may be, is a good result.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.