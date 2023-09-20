Atlanta United at D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Fresh off of humbling the hottest team in the league Saturday to the tune of 5-2, the Five Stripes set their sights on a trip to the nation’s capital to take on a fellow playoff contender tonight in D.C. United.

An explosive attacking performance gives Atlanta United plenty of momentum heading into the match against Wayne Rooney’s squad, but D.C. is not to be taken lightly, having posted three clean sheets in three consecutive matches. However, history is in Atlanta’s favor, with the red and black United (as opposed to the black and red one) claiming three points in each of the last five matchups between the two sides, dating all the way back to August of 2021.

The midweek matchup also has the potential to see Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, and Xande Silva all start in the same lineup for the first time, in what would be the strongest XI Atlanta has fielded all year.

This match will stream for free on Apple TV, with only an Apple ID required to sign in and watch on the Apple TV app. Local radio coverage will also be provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish on La Mejor 1600 AM.

Before kickoff rolls around, remember to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for a deeper look at the game ahead, then come back over and join the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from D.C.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

D.C. United’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, September 20th; 7:39 PM ET

Available TV: Apple TV (Free with Apple ID)

Available Streaming: Apple TV App, https://tv.apple.com/

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.