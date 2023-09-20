D.C. United 1-1 Atlanta United: Final Score Thoughts, Rate and React

Final Whistle Quick Thoughts

Overall it was a pretty standard away performance. The first half was very solid, but they allowed D.C. back into the game in the second half and weren’t able to implement their preferred style of play much.

Tyler Wolff continued his breakout season with a wonderful spell of play in lead-up to Saba’s goal. His tenacious pressing won the ball and he played a fantastic pass for the assist.

It was about what you’d expect from an away match on short rest against a capable opponent. Sure you’d want to get full points, but it’s hard to argue with a draw.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.