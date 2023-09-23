Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Last Saturday, the Five Stripes came in well above expectation as they throttled the league’s hottest team in front of 71k by a score of five to two. A few days later, a trip to Washington... did not meet those same expectations. A 1-1 draw against D.C. United (albeit with a slightly rotated XI) kept Atlanta United from clinching a playoff spot and reaffirmed just how much power home field advantage, and particularly the atmosphere of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has on teams.

We’ll see if Atlanta gets their power back tonight, as the Five Stripes welcome CF Montreal to the Benz with hopes of replicating last Saturday more so than Wednesday. Playoff clinching is still on the line with only a win needed to secure a place in the postseason.

The match will be shown on Apple TV as a part of MLS Season Pass. Local radio coverage is provided in English on 92.9 The Game and in Spanish in La Mejor.

Before the 7:39PM kickoff, be sure to check out our match preview and predicted lineups for all the match info you’ll need, then hop back over and join us in the match thread in the comments below as we take in all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

CF Montreal’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, September 23rd; 7:39 PM ET

Available Streaming: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass subscription)

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

