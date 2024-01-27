2024 Preseason Match Thread: Atlanta United at Birmingham Legion

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s matchday.

We are BACK (or at least another step closer to it) today in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Five Stripes will perform in front of a live audience for the first time this year in a preseason friendly against Birmingham Legion FC.

This will be the fourth time Atlanta traverses I-20 for a tune up in the Magic City, having faced the Legion before each of the 2020-2022 seasons. Birmingham, who finished seventh in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference last year and upset Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup, will debut their new golden “Lady Electra” kit as part of their new Hummel partnership.

Meanwhile for Atlanta, Edwin Mosquera and Caleb Wiley will be sidelined due to injury. Defender Stian Gregersen, who was recently cleared to train with the team, could feature in the match, while fellow newcomer Bartosz Slisz is still awaiting his visa.

Due to anticipated weather, kickoff for the friendly was postponed from the original 3:00 PM ET to 5:00 PM ET. The match will be streamed online at atlutd.com/live as well as the team’s YouTube channel, and over the air on 92.9 The Game.

Rejoice, y’all. We get to watch Atlanta United play soccer again. As always, jump into the match thread in the comments below as we get a first glimpse of the 2024 season.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

How we start in Birmingham ⚔️



Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET ⏰ pic.twitter.com/mNWk6RVT8k — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 27, 2024

Birmingham Legion’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Kickoff Time: Saturday, January 27th, 5:00 PM EST

Available Streaming: atlutd.com/live, YouTube

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.