2024 Preseason Match Thread: Atlanta United vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Following Wednesday’s victory in a two hour battle with CF Montreal, the Five Stripes pick up where they left off against their preseason hosts, the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The second closed-door friendly in a row is also the last of the preseason slate to be live streamed, and will be the last glimpse we can get of the Atlanta United squad until the season kicks off in Columbus on February 24th. Giorgos Giakoumakis is listed as unavailable for the match, but we should see a more set starting XI as the team moves further into season preparations.

The match will be streamed online at atlutd.com/live for certain, and potentially on the team’s YouTube channel, X, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM from St. Petersburg, Florida for another go round with a USL Championship club. As always, join in the discussion using the comment section below as your match thread for all the action.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

Tampa Bay Rowdies’ Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida

Kickoff Time: Saturday, February 10th, 3:00 PM EST

Available Streaming: atlutd.com/live, potentially also on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook

