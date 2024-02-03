2024 Preseason Match Thread: Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC

With preseason now well underway, Atlanta United’s focus shifts to their second friendly match of the year in their second ever visit to Athens, Georgia as they take on Memphis 901 FC of the second division USL Championship.

A sold out crowd at the 1,700 seat Turner Soccer Complex sees a rematch of last year’s U.S. Open Cup Third Round meeting that saw Memphis advance after extra time in Kennesaw by a score of 2-1. The Tennessean side features a number of faces familiar to Atlanta, including former 2’s manager Stephen Glass, first team midfielder Emerson Hyndman, and the first 2’s player to move up to the first team in Luiz Fernando.

In Atlanta United’s focus, Bartosz Slisz is cleared to train with the team after his visa approval, and could pull on the Five Stripes for the first time should he feature today. As far as formatting, last week’s 2-1 win over another Championship side in Birmingham Legion FC saw three 30-minute shifts of lineups, while today’s match will utilize two squads, one for each half, per Gonzalo Pineda.

The match will be streamed online at atlutd.com/live as well as the team’s YouTube channel, X, Facebook and Twitch accounts, and over the air on 92.9 The Game.

All’s set for a 3:00 PM kickoff in the Classic City, where a packed stand will witness the only match of preseason in the state of Georgia before the squad departs south for a spell in Florida.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Memphis 901 FC’s Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Turner Soccer Complex, Athens, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Saturday, February 3rd, 3:00 PM EST

Available Streaming: atlutd.com/live, YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game

