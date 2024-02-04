Atlanta to host World Cup semifinal, Group of 32 and 16 matches, plus 5 group stage matches in 2026

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will play host to one of the 2 semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 15, 2026, soccer’s governing body announced during a televised event on Sunday.

Atlanta learned it’d be a World Cup host city in June 2022, the biggest event yet for a region that has found itself squarely on the world football map. On top of U.S. Soccer moving its headquarters to the Atlanta area, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host Argentina in the Copa América opening match on June 20, while the United States men’s national team will host Uruguay in the tournament on July 1. The U.S. women’s national team will play in a SheBelieves Cup semifinal against Japan on April 6 with Canada and Brazil following. That’s not to mention the potential of Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting matches during next year’s FIFA Club World Cup and — should the United States and Mexico’s dual bid end up being selected — the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Along with a semifinal, Atlanta will host 5 group-stage matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15, 18, 21, 24, and 27, along with a Round of 32 match on July 1 and a Round of 16 match on July 7.

As for the other major matches throughout the tournament, the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will play host to the opener on June 11. AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Fort Worth will host the other semifinal a day before Atlanta does on July 14. The final will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.