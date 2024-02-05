Atlanta Hawks players leak new ATLUTD away kit

Leaks don’t normally come as clear as this.

The Atlanta Hawks put out two pregame posts on X prior to their game against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight of player arrival at State Farm Arena with some extremely noticeable fashion choices— the new and still unreleased 2024/2025 away kit for Atlanta United.

To this point, we haven’t seen so much of a glimpse of the Five Stripes’ new top, as other teams around the league lose out to places like EA Sports or FootyHeadlines. But in Atlanta, we’ve got Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela to break it.

The highly anticipated new secondary takes a light blue route, only seen previously in the league-designed Parley kits. Taking inspiration from the city’s seal and flag, the image of a Phoenix—styled mosaically in a blue gradient—appears boldly across the front. Dark blue and yellow trim accents the sleeves, collar, and sides to complete the shirt.

Although scheduled to be released fully in less than two weeks’ time, we now have a *very* clear look at what to expect from the rest of the kit in what is, to me at least, an instant contender for most iconic secondary in the team’s history.

Thoughts? Takes? Ratings out of ten? Let’s hear it all. Drop ‘em in the comments below.