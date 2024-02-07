2024 Preseason Match Thread: Atlanta United vs CF Montreal

The Five Stripes’ preseason adventure has taken them west, east, and now south to Tampa, Florida where they will remain for the next two friendlies on the docket, the first of which kicks off this afternoon against a team happier than almost any other to be in the Sunshine State, CF Montreal.

Atlanta’s first MLS opponent of preseason will also be their first to be played behind closed doors, but the match will still be streamed online for those of us who can’t go on without a Wednesday afternoon fix of preseason soccer. If you needed another reason to tune in, may I point out the most recent signing for the Québécois who goes by the name of Josef Martinez.

The match will be streamed online at atlutd.com/live for certain, and potentially on the team’s YouTube channel, X, Facebook and Twitch accounts. It will not follow the typical 90 minute format but instead be split into four 30 minute periods, where two squads will each get an hour of action as they work to build up fitness levels.

Kickoff is slated for 4:00 PM from St. Petersburg, Florida for another step forward towards the season opener on February 24th. As always, join in the discussion using the comment section below as your match thread for all the action.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

The XI to start the evening in Tampa pic.twitter.com/U69yhTlp8w — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 7, 2024

CF Montreal’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida

Kickoff Time: Wednesday, February 7th, 4:00 PM EST

Available Streaming: atlutd.com/live, potentially also on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.