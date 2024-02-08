Atlanta United 2 Schedule Announced

MLS Next Pro dropped the full 2024 league schedule Thursday, revealing the matchups for Atlanta United 2’s second Next Pro season. Gaffer Steve Cooke remains at the helm with the Two Spikes, alongside a smorgasbord of young - and new - talent.

The MLS Next Pro season kicks off March 15th and will continue the same format of penalties at the end of every regulation match where the score is a draw. Atlanta United 2 plays its first match on Saturday, March 16th against Orlando City B at Fifth-Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw. Our old pals Chattanooga FC, along with Carolina Core FC, also join the league this year, giving the 2’s some other nearby matches fans may want to experience.

We know you missed us



Our 2024 season schedule is finally here pic.twitter.com/3zM1FaWbBn — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) February 8, 2024

The 2’s then face the aforementioned Carolina Core in their second match of the season on March 24, also at Fifth-Third. In total, they’ll play 28 matches, with half being hosted in Kennesaw. Tickets are set to go on sale February 19th.

The league will also continue its “pick-your-opponent” format in the playoffs. 16 teams in total will make the playoffs, and the top four in each conference will choose their opponent in the first round.

Fans can watch the majority of the matches live on Apple TV, with any remaining streaming on mlsnextpro.com.

