Atlanta United 2 signs David Mejia from the Academy

After signing Jay Fortune to his first professional contract earlier this fall Atlanta United 2 announced it has signed another Atlanta United Academy midfielder with David Mejia also joining the professional ranks.

Congratulations and welcome to The Proving Ground, David Mejia — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) December 13, 2021

“David has shown great progress throughout his time with our Academy and he’s earned a professional contract with the club,” Atlanta United 2 head coach Jack Collison said. “David’s worked hard to utilize the club’s pathway, which is a credit to his commitment and the program that we have in place. He’s proven that he can perform at the professional level and we’re excited for him to take this important next step in his development.”

We at DSS are big fans of David Mejia. Just a short while ago, we predicted that he would be one of the academy prospects earning his first professional contract with the 2s. Mejia took massive leaps forward in his two seasons playing as a substitute for the 2s making 26 appearances and eight starts for Atlanta United 2 over the past two seasons, recording five goals and one assist.

Mejia brings a great deal of danger to the field whenever he has the ball or the team is in transition. He is a fiery player who I have flatteringly compared to the Tazmanian Devil in the past. He plays angry, relentlessly pursuing the ball when on defense and in the attack. The young man is hungry and has the tools and drive to feast. He currently sits near the top of the table with the U-19s in the UPSL and has been instrumental in guiding that team to the championship match of UPSL’s Georgia Division.

Congratulations, David! We are thrilled to watch you work your magic again in 2022.

Mejia joins a small but talented group of players currently under contract for Atlanta United 2. After the season, the club retained the rights to Jay Fortune, Aidan McFadden, and Darwin Matheus. Several academy prospects like Vicente Reyes, Noah Cobb, and Brendan Lambe are likely to feature again for the 2s in 2022 in addition to homegrown player Efrain Morales. The club continues to negotiate with Bradley Kamdem Fewo and Robbie Mertz.