Atlanta United 2 re-signs Robbie Mertz

One day after announcing David Mejia’s first professional contract, Atlanta United 2 added another core player to its midfield by announcing it had re-signed midfielder Robbie Mertz.

A familiar face rejoins us for 2022



Welcome , @robbiemertz14! — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) December 14, 2021

“We’re pleased to bring Robbie back after a productive season in which he was a key contributor to our squad,” Atlanta United 2 head coach Jack Collison said. “Robbie is a creative player who adds quality to our midfield and his leadership is invaluable to our young group.”

Robbie Mertz, 25, and Bradley Kamdem Fewo shared the captain’s armband this year and both left their hearts on the field every time the team played. Mertz is a young but experienced player who roams the midfield with a kind of tenacity and intensity that is contagious for such a young squad. Mertz started 26 of his 28 appearances in the USL Championship in 2021 and tallied one goal and a team-high five assists while finishing second on the team with 43 chances created. He is a high-energy player so the intense schedule congestion and lack of midfield player rotation took their toll on him throughout what was a highly impressive season.

What a goal this is from Robbie Mertz. (And a nice strike from Allan as well.)



Mertz isnt talked about much because he just joined this year from another USL side, but he is an impressive technical, hard-working midfielder. pic.twitter.com/dlU8dKSkQw — Joe Patrick (@japatrick200) August 12, 2021

With Mertz returning, Atlanta United 2’s midfield seems to be tentatively set with Mertz, Jay Fortune, and Darwin Matheus penciled in as the likely trio.

Welcome back, Robbie.