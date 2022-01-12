Atlanta United 2 2022 schedule released

Atlanta United 2 have released their schedule for the 2022 season, the final in the USL-Championship. The season will consist of 34 matches split evenly between home and away matches with a lot of new opponents scattered throughout.

After two seasons featuring mostly southeastern or central regional opponents, Atlanta United and the rest of the USL-Championship get to compete against the full breadth of the league. The team will also get a chance to test themselves against the other remaining MLS 2 teams remaining in the USL with the New York Redbulls II and Loudon FC facing the 2s twice, and the Los Angeles Galaxy II facing the 2s in October. Some new opponents for the 2s will be the Las Vegas Lights, Detroit City FC, El Paso Locomotive, San Antonio FC, Oakland Roots SC, and Orange County SC.

Unlike previous seasons, schedule congestion is not as much of a concern with 83% of games league-wide occurring on the weekends with a scattered few Tuesday and Wednesday games throughout the 8-month season.

This will be a fantastic test for the young Atlanta United 2 players and academy players and will be a fun season for fans. The season starts on the road at Louisville City FC again on Saturday, March 12th, with the home opener coming right after against New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday, March 28th.

Some top home matches to watch will be:

Wednesday, March 27: Tampa Bay Rowdies

Friday, May 27: Orange County SC

Wednesday, July 6: Birmingham Legion

Saturday, July 30: Las Vegas Lights

Saturday, August 27: Pittsburgh Riverhounds

And the team’s final home match in the USL will be a midweek matchup with the Indy Eleven on September 28th. All matches will be streamed on ESPN+ or on ESPN2.

We look forward to seeing all of you at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw this season to support our talented youngsters. For all of your 2s coverage, check back here for your match recaps and any other breaking news.

Which matches will you be attending?