Atlanta United 2 signs 2022 draft pick Tristan Trager

Atlanta United 2 announced the signing of midfielder Tristan Trager, Atlanta United’s second-round pick of the 2022 MLS Superdraft. Trager becomes the second player drafted in 2022 to join Atlanta United 2 and the third of the club’s draft picks with the 2s.

Trager joins the club after a program-leading career at the US Air Force Academy. As a member of the service academy, Trager had to settle his service requirements and complete his graduation from the academy on May 25 before officially signing his first professional contract.

The 22-year-old San Clemente, California native tallied the most goals, assists, and points of any Air Force player during his four-year collegiate career, and was named Offensive Player of the Year for the Western Athletic Conference and First Team All-WAC for the 2021-22 season.

It remains to be seen how the club plans to incorporate Trager with so much attacking talent among this group of players, but he is certainly one who could excel when given a chance to play to his strengths.

The club lists Trager as a midfielder but he can also play either outside wing positions. He joins an attacking midfielder core of Nic Firmino, David Mejia, Darwin Matheus, and Jon Villal who play as much on the wing as they do at the 10. At just a hair under 6-feet tall, Trager will add a little height to what was mostly a smaller group of attacking players. He is an attacking player through and through and will bring a dogged tenacity to the team’s high press. The club may choose to start him wide on the wing, develop him in the style of a more attack-minded Robbie Mertz, or even do a fullback conversion like Aidan McFadden. No matter where they put him, fans should expect some highlights from the opportunities he will create for himself and for his teammates.

Congratulations Tristan Trager, and welcome to Atlanta!