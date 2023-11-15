Atlanta United 2 Announces Year-End Roster Moves

As fans await the official year-end roster announcement for the first team, Atlanta United 2 gave us some insight into the futures of our young prospects and reserves.

Atlanta United 2 today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Midfield prospects and academy products Alan Carleton and Jonantan Villal remain under contract for 2024. In addition, the club exercised contract options for Matías Gallardo and center forward Karim Tmimi.

The 2s also see several promotions to the MLS side with Luke Brennan, Nick Firmino, and Adyn Torres each player joining the First Team effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta United journey ended for David Mejia, a fan favorite and youth international for Peru. The club declined his contract option along with that of Fuad Adeniyi. Hopefully, this allows Mejia to find a better opportunity to continue his growth elsewhere.

Sebastian Guerra, Emenike Nwogu, Nelson Orji, Toni Tiente, Kofi Twumasi, and Tyler Young are out of contract. The club remains in active discussions with Twumasi who served as a veteran anchor and captain of a very young 2s side. Guerra provided valuable minutes as one of the 2s goalkeepers, especially after the departure of Vicente Reyes. His departure points to the club’s focus on Garces and the development of academy keepers like Jonathan Ransom and Nash Skoglund on the 2024 team.

Additionally, the MLS loan for Chris Gloster expired at the end of the 2023 season, but fans should be on the lookout for whether this could become permanent in the coming months. The rapid rises of Shawn Lanza and Dom Chong Qui may earn both starting roles as the fullbacks for Atlanta United 2 in 2024.

Efraín Morales, Justin Garces, and Erik Centeno conclude their season-long loans from the First Team. Homegrown Players Morales and Garces have 2024 First Team options that should be picked up in the upcoming First Team year-end roster announcement. Centeno is under First Team club control through the 2026 MLS season thanks to his Generation Adidas contract.

Atlanta United 2 Roster Moves

Under contract for 2024 (5): Luke Brennan, Alan Carleton, Nick Firmino, Adyn Torres* Jonantan Villal

Under First Team contract / MLSNP loan ending (3): Erik Centeno, Justin Garces, Efraín Morales

MLSNP Option exercised (2): Matías Gallardo, Karim Tmimi

MLSNP Option declined (2): Fuad Adeniyi, David Mejía

Out of contract (6): Sebastian Guerra, Emenike Nwogu, Nelson Orji, Toni Tiente, Kofi Twumasi, Tyler Young

End of loan (1): Chris Gloster

* - becomes a First Team deal effective Jan. 1, 2024