Atlanta United sign MLS veteran Osvaldo Alonso

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has been reunited with a familiar face from his days with the Seattle Sounders.

Osvaldo Alonso, who spent 10 seasons with Seattle before heading to Minnesota United for 3 seasons, has signed a 1-year deal with Atlanta that includes a club option for the 2023 season. The 36-year-old won’t play in every match but will be looked on to provide a leadership role for Atlanta as Pineda heads into his 1st full season at the reins in 2022.

“We’re pleased Ozzie has chosen to sign with us in free agency,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “A proven leader, Ozzie is one of the most respected and decorated players in our league. His veteran presence on the field and in the locker room will be a great addition for our club.”

Alonso appeared in 277 matches with Seattle between 2009 and 2018, winning MLS Cup in 2016 and helping the club to the Supporters’ Shield in 2014. He was also an MLS All-Star for 4 consecutive seasons (2011-2014) and was named to the league’s Best XI team in 2012. In 2014 and 2015, he was teammates with Pineda, who later became an assistant under Brian Schmetzer beginning in 2017.

Following his spell with Seattle, Alonso signed with Minnesota in Jan. 2019, where he remained for 3 seasons and played in 61 matches.

Welcome to Atlanta, Ozzie!