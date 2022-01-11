Atlanta United Academy product Charlie Asensio drafted by Austin FC

Charlie Asensio made history with Atlanta United once again, becoming the first-ever academy product selected in the MLS Superdraft. With the 35th overall pick, Austin FC chose the talented Clemson left-back, their third Atlanta United product, and second academy product. With Andrew Gutman returning to Atlanta United and academy star Caleb Wiley on the rise, Atlanta United chose to relinquish Asensio’s rights and allow him to enter the draft.

With the 35th pick in the @MLS #SuperDraft, pres. by @adidasfootball, Austin FC selects Charlie Asensio from Clemson University. pic.twitter.com/U57fLb6y6b — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 11, 2022

Asensio was one of the top fullbacks in his class and will bring a great deal of pedigree, experience, and consistency to an Austin team that showed some promise in their first season but also has nowhere to go but up. He has already played on two championship teams, winning the US Soccer Development Academy Championship at the U-17 level with Atlanta United and then the NCAA National Championship with Clemson. Asensio will enter camp with Austin in competition for the #2 left-back spot and should get plenty of opportunities with Hector Jimenez and Zan Kolmanic as his primary competition.

We are very proud of Charlie Asensio and wish him the best with his new team.