Report: Brasileirão side Internacional make loan offer for Ezequiel Barco with option to buy

With Thiago Almada’s impending arrival to Atlanta United, the club is all but certainly looking to sell Ezequiel Barco to open up a designated player slot. According to South American football insider César Luis Merlo, a potential new suitor has entered the picture.

Merlo on Tuesday evening reported that Internacional, who play in the Brasileirão—Brazil’s 1st division—have submitted an offer to bring in the nearly 23-year-old in on loan. The offer includes an option to purchase the Argentinian forward outright:

Inter hizo una oferta para fichar a Esequiel Barco .

*️⃣Es un préstamo con cargo y con opción de compra por el futbolista del Atlanta United . — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 12, 2022

The possible move for Barco comes as forward Yuri Alberto has been targeted by a number of major clubs, including Barcelona. The 20-year-old scored 18 goals across all competitions in 2021.

Internacional finished its most recent season in 12th place with 48 points. It will open up the 2022 edition of the Campeonato Gaúcho, contested between the top-flight football clubs in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on Jan. 22. Last year, it finished 2nd in the statewide competition as it fell 3-2 on aggregate to Grêmio.