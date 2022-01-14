Atlanta United sign free-agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

On Tuesday, Carlos Bocanegra mentioned that Atlanta United were looking to make “two or three more signings” prior to the beginning of the season, with a backup goalkeeper among those and set to be announced by week’s end.

And Atlanta in fact have landed its backup for Brad Guzan after Alec Kann’s departure from the club, announcing on Friday that it had signed veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to a free agent deal.

“Bobby is a veteran goalkeeper with many years of experience in MLS and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” Bocanegra said in a statement. “He brings experience and competition to our goalkeeping group.”

Shuttleworth last played for Chicago Fire FC, where he made 40 appearances in 2 seasons and kept 8 clean sheets. He first entered MLS in 2009 when he signed with the New England Revolution and spent 8 seasons with the club. In 2017, he signed for Minnesota United ahead of its inaugural season in MLS. He was loaned to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic in 2019.