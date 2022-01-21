Reports: River Plate to acquire Ezequiel Barco on loan

There looks to be another twist in the ongoing Ezequiel Barco transfer talks as a new team has entered the discussion. And it appears that talks are pretty far along.

According to multiple reports from Argentina and confirmed by The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas, River Plate are to acquire the nearly 23-year-old on loan:

Source confirms that Ezequiel Barco will move to River Plate.



This should seal Thiago Almada’s signing as ATLUTD’s third DP. https://t.co/gismCDjebg — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) January 21, 2022

César Luis Merlo says that the terms are for 1 year. It will include an option to purchase the nearly 23-year-old if River so choose.

Internacional, who play in the Brazillian 1st division, were reported on Jan. 11 by Merlo to have interest in bringing in Barco on loan with an option to buy. A week later, Flamengo were reported to also have submitted a similar offer. But this appears to be the most substantial development regarding a move for Barco as his 4-year run with the club that never quite saw him put together a sustained run of form for various reasons—including injury—looks to be all but over.

