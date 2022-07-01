Report: Tyler Wolff heading to Belgium on Loan

According to Soccer Insider reporter Steven Goff, Tyler Wolff may be on his way to Belgium’s second division side S.K. Berveren soon after he returns from the CONCACAF U20 Championships.

US youth intl F Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United) close to a loan move to Beveren in Belgium's second flight, I'm told. Wolff, 19, is with U-20s at Concacaf tournament in Honduras. He's made 17 first-team appearances since 2020 for ATL. #MLS #USYNT — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 1, 2022

There is too little information available at present to speculate whether it is Wolff’s representation or Atlanta United who is spearheading this move but the timing is certainly curious amid the ongoing roster depth crisis in Atlanta and Wolff’s growing international attention from the U-20 competition.

Beveren just missed the promotion cut to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, finishing in third place behind RWD Molenbeek and KVC Westerlo. Their current squad features a mixture of youth and veteran players with room for Tyler to compete on the right flank of the attacking corps. S.K. Beveren (formerly Waasland-Beverend) is currently owned by the American soccer ownership group Bolt Football Holdings which also has full or partial-ownership Crystal Palace FC, FC Augsburg, and the Dutch club ADO Den Haag. This is a partnership between David Blitzer of the Blackstone Group and Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad who are very active in other professional sports leagues throughout the world.

This loan might not help open a roster spot for a future U22 Initiative signing or other help on defense. Homegrown Players like Wolff fill the Supplementary Roster 25-30 so this move could also open up a spot for a reserve player like Aidan McFadden to extend his season with the MLS side.

We will continue to watch as this develops.

In the meantime, let us know how you feel about this move in the comments below.