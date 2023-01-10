Atlanta United reportedly finalizing offseason buyout of Josef Martínez

After a turbulent season of conflict with members of the front office and the locker room, it seems that Josef Martínez’s story with the Five Stripes will be coming to a close.

According to Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, Atlanta United is finalizing an offseason buyout of Josef Martínez who will then sign with Inter Miami without taking up a DP slot.

Atlanta United is finalizing an offseason buyout of Josef Martínez, per sources. The 2018 MLS MVP would then join Inter Miami, which would pick up a portion of his salary. Martínez would not require a DP spot for either team.https://t.co/Cl4oLlZrmt — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 10, 2023

Atlanta will use its one offseason buyout to pay a part of Martínez’s salary and remove him as a designated player from Atlanta’s roster. The portion that Miami will pick up is low enough that he will not take up a designated player spot for them.

According to The Athletic, Martínez is in Miami meeting with the club.

Martínez’s exit marks the end of an era for the club. He recorded 111 goals and 17 assists across 158 appearances with the Five Stripes. He started filling Atlanta United’s trophy case by helping win an MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in the club’s first three seasons. Martínez won the MLS MVP award in 2018 and was the top scorer that same year when he broke the single-season scoring record with 31 goals.

Now, a club legend prepares to suit up for a neighboring opponent who will play Atlanta at least twice this season.