Report: Atlanta United in talks to acquire Peruvian international Luis Abram from Granada

Atlanta United may be close to adding an experienced center back to its roster.

According to César Luis Merlo, Atlanta are negotiating the transfer of Granada CB and Peruvian international Luis Abram. The 26-year-old has been with Granada since 2021 and was loaned to Cruz Azul in Liga MX in 2022, where he made 27 appearances. Transfermarkt currently values him at just over US$4.3 million.

Atlanta United y Granada tienen negociaciones por el traspaso del defensor peruano Luis Abram.

*️⃣El club de la MLS hace varias semanas que puso sus ojos en él. En la última temporada, vistió la camiseta de Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/JMfY0Uidwy — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 26, 2023

Abram’s professional career began in his native Lima with Sporting Cristal, where he made 104 appearances from 2014-2017. A move to Argentinian giant Vèlez Sarsfield (2018-2021) was next, where he appeared 70 times. From there, he came on board with Granada on a deal that runs through 2024, playing 6 matches with the La Liga outfit and eventually being loaned out to Cruz Azul.

Abram also has significant international experience as he has been called 31 times for the Peruvian international team. He was named to their provisional roster for the World Cup in 2018 but didn’t make the final cut.

Abram marks the 2nd key player linked to Atlanta United this preseason. The club appear close to signing Celtic striker and Greek international Giorgios Giakoumakis following the departure of Josef Martinez, and now apparently have a backfill for Alan Franco (now at São Paulo) in its sights.