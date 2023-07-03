Reports: Atlanta United trade Andrew Gutman to Colorado Rapids

Days before the secondary transfer window opens, a report has linked Atlanta United left-back Andrew Gutman to the Colorado Rapids.

According to commentator Vincent Destouches and The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, the Rapids have acquired the 26-year-old via trade.

Sources: The Colorado Rapids have agreed a deal to acquire left back Andrew Gutman from Atlanta United. @100_Soccer first reported.



Gutman, 26, has made 91 MLS apps for Atlanta, New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati.https://t.co/zhDtSkCc2q — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 3, 2023

Gutman, who spent the 2020 season at FC Cincinnati on loan from Celtic, joined Atlanta United via the Re-Entry Draft prior to the 2021 season and eventually signed a 3-year contract. He was then loaned to the New York Red Bulls, where he appeared in 22 matches (19 starts) and posted a pair of goals and assists.

In 2022, following George Bello’s move to Arminia Bielefeld, Gutman joined Atlanta’s roster, scoring 4 times and assisting twice in 25 appearances (22 starts). He did miss time due to a quad injury that held him out for a number of weeks.

He has scored 3 goals and 5 assists through 18 matches in 2023, starting 16 of them. However, his form and defensive ability have drawn criticism from Atlanta United fans throughout the season.

It’s worth noting that Gutman’s contract ends after this season (with an option for 2024). It will be interesting to see what the return from Colorado will be for Gutman’s services, but without him in the fold, this certainly points to Caleb Wiley taking the reins at the LB spot.