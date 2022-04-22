Five Stripes Tonight: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

On the last episode of Five Stripes Tonight, I had a chance to talk with Alex Windley from Five Reasons Sports with Atlanta United set to travel to Fort Lauderdale to face Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Miami are on a 3-match winning streak across all competitions (including a win over The Miami FC at Riccardo Silva Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round) and will be looking to extend what’s been a decent run of form over the past couple of weeks. Atlanta, meanwhile, hung 6 on Chattanooga FC in Kennesaw on Wednesday, and after being shut out against Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati, the hope is that its offensive output midweek carries over into league play, not just on Sunday but throughout the season.

Watch the replay from Thursday night’s show in the player above. And feel free to watch Five Stripes Tonight, live every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on the Dirty South Soccer YouTube channel.