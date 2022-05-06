Can Atlanta United get right at home vs. Chicago Fire FC? | Five Stripes Tonight

On the last episode of Five Stripes Tonight, I caught up with Alex Calabrese from Hot Time In Old Town, our sister site covering Chicago Fire FC, as Atlanta United are back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Needless to say, both teams have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net of late, so we’ll see what this match has in store. Of course, this being MLS, who knows what craziness will ensue. We’ll definitely see Gabriel Slonina as the teenage superstar continues to shine at the GK spot for Ezra Hendrickson’s side, while we might not see new signing Jairo Torres, Chicago’s DP signing on the wing, due to a muscle injury that has held him out of training. (We also forgot to mention Chris Mueller, too!)

