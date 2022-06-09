Thiago Almada will be suspended for 2 additional matches on top of the 1-match ban he was originally set to serve for his red card offense following Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew, MLS’s disciplinary committee ruled on Thursday.

Almada was shown a red card after the final whistle after making contact with match referee Joseph Dickerson, officially deemed “exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official” by the committee. Not only will he miss Atlanta’s next home MLS match against Inter Miami CF on June 19, but he’ll be unavailable on June 25 and June 30 as Atlanta travel to Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls, respectively. Almada was also fined by the league for his actions.

Also missing the match against Miami will be head coach Gonzalo Pineda, who was sent off in stoppage time and was also assessed a fine by MLS. Assistant coach Rob Valentino will presumably be in the technical area as Pineda serves his ban.

This won’t affect the availability of Almada and Pineda for Tuesday’s American Family Insurance Cup match against Pachuca. But when league play resumes, Atlanta will have yet another missing piece to contend with, albeit not through injury as has been the case far too often this season for the club.