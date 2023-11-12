Brad Guzan addresses future with Atlanta United: “We’ll analyze and talk about [it]”

One of the big questions heading into the offseason for Atlanta United surrounds Brad Guzan and his status with the club in 2024.

The Five Stripes captain and starting goalkeeper since 2017 is under contract, but turned 39 in September and is coming off 2 major injuries — a ruptured Achilles in April 2022 that shelved him for the remainder of the season and a torn MCL suffered this past April. (He was scheduled to miss 10-12 weeks but returned in 7.)

Asked after Atlanta’s season-ending 4-2 loss to the Columbus Crew in Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs’ first round if he’d return for an 8th season, Guzan was understandably non-committal.

“That’s something we’ll analyze and talk about. That’s not something I’m thinking about now,” he replied. “These moments are never easy as players. You sacrifice a lot. You put a lot into the group, into the team, and when it finishes like this, it’s never easy, and we’ll certainly take a moment to reflect and have conversations and go from there.”

While Guzan was “not entirely sure” about what that overall process looked like, some of those “conversations” will naturally be with the club, he said, as well as his family.

“They always come first. They’re always behind me in terms of their support,” he said. “They’re always there and I’m eternally grateful for the support they give me, so it’s always a conversation with them.”