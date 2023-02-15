Atlanta United releases new primary kit called “The 17s’ Kit”

If you feel that Atlanta United’s new primary kit looks familiar, you likely aren’t alone.

Gone is the BLVCK Kit introduced in 2021 prior to the club’s 5th season. In is a look that bears more similarities to the one the club wore in 2017 and 2018, the latter campaign culminating in an MLS Cup championship.

“It really takes us back to our core Five Stripe look,” Atlanta United vice president of business operations Georgia O’Donoghue told Dirty South Soccer.

While The 17s’ Kit, which launched on Wednesday ahead of the American Family Insurance Cup against Toluca, is a callback to Atlanta’s early days, there are a few differences. The most noticeable change is the color scheme: instead of the black-red-black-red-black of 2017 and 2018, The 17s’ Kit is red-black-red-black-red, matching it up with the club’s crest, O’Donoghue said.

“That gives us the opportunity to tell the story of our five pillars” — unity, excellence, community, determination, and innovation” — “and the railroad tracks, the 2 black stripes running down the middle, which we love getting back to,” she added.

While the new kit also includes more elements than the BLVCK Kit, a new element is a “We Are The A” jock tag (with a spike through the “A”) meant to pay tribute to both the supporters’ chant of the same name and the city of Atlanta itself.

“That is something we know is so important to us, to represent our city well,” O’Donoghue said.

One other aspect that stands out is the Apple TV logo on the left sleeve which each MLS team will wear in 2023 and beyond. That, of course, is due to the league’s 10-year global broadcast rights deal with Apple, meaning every match will be shown exclusively on its MLS Season Pass platform in over 100 countries. O’Donoghue discussed the content that already exists within the platform as well as the chance to introduce more long-form content during the season.

“For us, the Apple partnership is such a huge opportunity,” she said. “We’ve got the distribution now, which is really exciting, and we’ll be able to really show off who we are to the world, which is something we’ve been waiting to do.”

And what do the players think of the kit?

“They love it, especially the guys that know our club from the start,” O’Donoghue said. “It’s a traditional look, and everybody loves a core look.”

All in all, The 17s’ Kit is meant to be a salute from Atlanta United to the club’s fanbase, regardless of how long they’ve been fans.

“This is one that we’re dedicating to our 17s,” O’Donoghue said. “For us, everyone’s a 17. All of our fans are supporters, all of our supporters are 17s. So whether you started following us yesterday or started following us [from the beginning], then you’re still a 17.”

This kit is for our supporters.

For the day ones and the new ones.

This kit is for YOU.



... ' ⚫ pic.twitter.com/eT1x81yRFN — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 15, 2023

The 17s’ Kit is now available for purchase online at the MLS Store and in person from Atlanta United’s official team stores inside Atlantic Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United will also hold a kit release tour starting on Feb. 18 at its Block Party at Underground Atlanta from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. and at the following locations: