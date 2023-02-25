WATCH: Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with unbelievable stoppage-time brace against San Jose Earthquakes

Atlanta United appeared destined for a disappointing 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes to open its 2023 MLS season. Thanks to some stoppage-time heroics by Thiago Almada, though, they escaped with a 2-1 win for one of the most memorable finishes in club history.

With the 4th official having called for 7 minutes of stoppage time, Almada scored an absolute golazo in the 3rd minute of added time from a Brooks Lennon corner kick to level it at 1-1 and send Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy.

If that had been the last of it, Atlanta United fans would have been able to go home somewhat happy. But after Derrick Etienne won a free kick in front of the San Jose box, Almada stepped up to take it. And the result sent the Benz into absolute raptures.

Thiago Almada only scores bangers™️ pic.twitter.com/jTcaN2t0Nu — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 26, 2023

Here’s how it looked from the press box:

Almada will surely be in the running for Goal of the Week for his late winner. And because of it, Atlanta walked off the pitch with an improbable 2-1 victory.