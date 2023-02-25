 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with unbelievable stoppage-time brace against San Jose Earthquakes

Unreal stuff from the Benz.

By Sydney Hunte
/ new
San Jose Earthquakes v Atlanta United Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta United appeared destined for a disappointing 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes to open its 2023 MLS season. Thanks to some stoppage-time heroics by Thiago Almada, though, they escaped with a 2-1 win for one of the most memorable finishes in club history.

With the 4th official having called for 7 minutes of stoppage time, Almada scored an absolute golazo in the 3rd minute of added time from a Brooks Lennon corner kick to level it at 1-1 and send Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy.

If that had been the last of it, Atlanta United fans would have been able to go home somewhat happy. But after Derrick Etienne won a free kick in front of the San Jose box, Almada stepped up to take it. And the result sent the Benz into absolute raptures.

Here’s how it looked from the press box:

Almada will surely be in the running for Goal of the Week for his late winner. And because of it, Atlanta walked off the pitch with an improbable 2-1 victory.

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...