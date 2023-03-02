Miles Robinson drops update on ongoing contract negotiations

One of the subplots of the 2023 season will be how quickly Miles Robinson can round back into form after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2022 against Chicago Fire FC. By all accounts, he looked good as he went the full 90 minutes of Atlanta United’s dramatic 2-1 season-opening win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

There’s also the subject of his contract, of course: Robinson is signed with the club through the end of the season. He has been offered an extension that would keep him in Atlanta through 2027, but that remains unsigned and on the table.

Robinson spoke to media on Thursday ahead of Atlanta’s upcoming match against Toronto FC, and according to the AJC’s Doug Roberson, said offer remains on the table.

Robinson said his stance re: #ATLUTD contract extension hasn't changed. Seems like he's going to let the deal run out and see what the market has to offer.

I suppose team could sell him this summer, but it's going to be difficult b/c interested parties know they need only wait. — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) March 2, 2023

In an ideal world, the club would be in a much better position to sell Robinson. But his injury 10 months ago didn’t help, and suitors that might have been looking to bring him on are (understandably) hesitant due to his injury. If he is able to regain the form he enjoyed prior to getting hurt, those clubs will be lining up once more, but as Doug points out, it wouldn’t make much sense for them to buy him during the summer when they can get him on a free transfer in the winter. (And it wouldn’t make much sense for Robinson to stick around if an overseas club makes him a compelling offer.)

All this is assuming Robinson doesn’t sign his extension. For now, at least, it doesn’t appear he has plans to do so.